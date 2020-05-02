The Trump administration just gave polluters a free pass to pollute our air and water.
Using COVID-19 as cover, the Environmental Protection Agency announced it will be taking a break from enforcing legally mandated public health and environmental protections nationwide — indefinitely.
The EPA’s mission is to protect human health and the environment. It has a responsibility to protect our air and water. Letting oil refineries, chemical plants and other industrial polluters off the hook is disgusting and shamelessly opportunistic. Allowing the release of toxic air pollutants that can further hurt people with asthma, breathing difficulty, heart problems and high blood pressure is reprehensible. Rural areas - like ours - have a higher than normal rate of these health issues. The coronavirus crisis has upended what is normal for everyone, but that's not an excuse to toss aside fundamental environmental protections.
I'm asking EPA Administrator Andres Wheeler to reverse course and enforce our nation’s key environmental laws intended to keep our air and water clean.
SARAH HARING
BLACKSBURG
