The time has come to cease needless delays and globally-funded "Resistance" to completing the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Local, national and world events for the past five years have consistently proven the necessity for an energetic natural gas production and distribution program.
Our world-acclaimed economy and economic growth, highlighted by unheralded employment would not be possible without our technological exploitation of this energy source. "Resistance" and artificial legal delays funded by Liberal Progressives who desire to subordinate national interests to Global Socialist and Communist causes do not support our vital national interests.
As an active observer and participant in this controversy at the local level, I call upon reasonably-minded citizens to raise an outcry to get this task accomplished in quick order and complete the pipeline.
MAX BEYER
ROANOKE