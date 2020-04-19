On March 15, the Fed made a historic move and lowered interest rates to near 0%. Monday, the stock market responded by falling 2,997 points in one of the worst declines in history. Two-thirds of our economy is driven by consumer spending.
The lesson of the past 48 hours is that you can’t “stimulate” into confidence. Confidence will return to the markets and the economy when consumers “feel” as though a sense of normalcy has returned and we have our arms around the coronavirus pandemic.
The markets are forward looking and are rapidly pricing in the significant impact to our economy. Make no mistake, this is going to get worse before it gets better. As testing becomes more broadly available, we expect the number of reported cases of the virus to escalate.
Our economy has taken a significant hit from canceled sporting events, schools canceling events, students being sent home on an extended break, business travel and conferences being canceled.... But make no mistake about this. The American economy will return. America will rebound. We will return to schools, offices, shopping malls, restaurants, etc. when the time is right.
Americans are resilient. Times like this test that resilience...but we always pass. As you make smart choices regarding ways to maintain your health, productivity and vitality - keep this in mind. The history of our country, our economy and its people is a story of resilience. We grow the most when we are outside of our comfort zones. It’s growing time, America!
FRANK LEYES
BOONES MILL
