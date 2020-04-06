I am not an expert. I am a normal everyday American. So I am dumbfounded at the way America is treating this deadly virus.
We have had world-crushing pandemics in the past. Here are some suggestions for surviving this one based on what humanity has done in the past. Together we can win.
1) Utility companies- (water, trash, electric, gas) tell your customers you will not refuse anyone service, because during these hard times you want us to know you care. That our loyalty to you means everything. Then promise to make it as simple as possible to pay off the overdue amounts with no late fees at this time.
2) Convenience services (cell phone, cable, internet) — Give your loyal customers 1 month of free service. Yes, you will be taking a hit, however, look at how loyal your customers will be. You made a difference when it mattered most.
3) Young healthy Americans — If this virus were reversed, and the young were dying while the old lived on, you better believe this would be different. OK, we get it; no one can tell you what to do. If your mother, grandmother, father, grandfather were risking making you sick — we would do whatever it takes to keep you safe. So the next time you feel the need to go out, please remember you could be hurting grandma.
4) All Americans — stop hoarding. You have enough toilet paper. Manufacturing toilet paper is an essential need. They will not stop making toilet paper. Also all of us need food to survive. None of us need all of the food to survive. Stop buying everything in sight. You are causing people to actually go hungry.
5) Grocery stores — for 30 days offer everyone an employee discount, remember your community keeps you in business. Show them you appreciate them.
Again, I am no one special. I am going to do my part. I am going to stay home. I am only buying toilet paper I need; I am only buying food I need. I have complete faith humanity will survive. Now let’s get this done people. Make America Safe Again.
KIM HYLTON
ROANOKE
