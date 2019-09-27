It has been a long time since Roanoke County has had a contested election for Commonwealth’s Attorney. As citizens it is important for us to understand each candidate’s views and how each plans to keep Roanoke County safe. I support James Steele for Commonwealth’s Attorney because I think he has the best ideas for making Roanoke County as safe a community as possible.

As an emergency medicine physician I see the devastating consequences of drug abuse and addiction in our community. We now have the benefit of research showing just how effective medication assisted treatment (MAT) can be at reducing drug abuse. Let’s elect a Commonwealth’s Attorney who understands these issues and will use evidence based ideas to reduce drug addiction in our community. I can think of no better way to keep Roanoke County safe than by reducing drug abuse. This is why I support James Steele for Commonwealth’s Attorney and hope you will too.

BRENT JONES

ROANOKE

