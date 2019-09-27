It has been a long time since Roanoke County has had a contested election for Commonwealth’s Attorney. As citizens it is important for us to understand each candidate’s views and how each plans to keep Roanoke County safe. I support James Steele for Commonwealth’s Attorney because I think he has the best ideas for making Roanoke County as safe a community as possible.
As an emergency medicine physician I see the devastating consequences of drug abuse and addiction in our community. We now have the benefit of research showing just how effective medication assisted treatment (MAT) can be at reducing drug abuse. Let’s elect a Commonwealth’s Attorney who understands these issues and will use evidence based ideas to reduce drug addiction in our community. I can think of no better way to keep Roanoke County safe than by reducing drug abuse. This is why I support James Steele for Commonwealth’s Attorney and hope you will too.
BRENT JONES
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.