Across our country the continuing spread of the coronavirus has been disturbing to all of us. In a few short weeks (it has been just over two months since the pandemic hit our shores) the CDC tragically reports upwards of 865,000 persons infected with over 48,800 COVID-19 deaths. As we know, the pandemic is still marching across the nation.
Look back at the recent Influenza season: the US counted 13 million cases, resulting in 6,600 deaths. This year’s flu, primarily Influenza A (H1N1), has hospitalized 120,000 patients to date. Pediatric deaths attributed to the flu number 39. For this reason, these numbers speak for themselves, a fall-winter season with both of these airborne viral illnesses simultaneously infecting our populace portends precarious problems for our future.
Based upon public health studies of past major infectious disease outbreaks of this sort and gauging the disease penetration levels here in southwest Virginia, the likelihood that July 4th might be the target when we can reach the ‘light at the end of the tunnel’. That predicted window is my assessment. It could be spot-on, or incorrect, due to a variety of other parameters as the pandemic unfolds. As of this writing, current expansion of COVID-19 across the country continues at a geometric rate and this puts us, still, at the front-end of the epidemic curve formation. As I have indicated above, we need to brace ourselves for another several weeks of taking serious precautions.
In the meanwhile, we need to follow good hygiene, wash hands frequently and thoroughly, continue to reduce public exposure, and make sound choices in order to minimize the further spread of this present-day contagion. This virus has a desire to survive--let us prevent and block its path. We don’t want this virus to go any further.
LEON VINCI
ROANOKE
Vinci is a retired public health officer and environmental epidemiologist
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.