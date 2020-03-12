We are concerned about the State of the “Union” of our motherland, the United States. Divisions, polarization, -isms and schisms are intensifying, directly afflicting many good people and certainly clouding the vision of us all. “Divide and Rule” is a powerful political tool that pits races, religions, classes and individual interests against one another, thus making us easily manipulated by smokescreen drama. “Divide and Rule” leaves the American people hating and hated, distracted by petty conflict and fear so we are unwary and unprotected against deeper dangers at home and abroad.
Consider a quilt, the beauty and durability of which is crafted by bonding a diversity of colors and patterns into one cohesive fabric. Strength is in the stitching that holds the pieces together, beauty is in the cooperation of many patches to form a treasured heirloom.
Stitch by stitch, or snip by snip, we can create or destroy the quilt of these United States, starting with our home communities. We can flourish in love, tolerance and peace. Or we can corrode in greed, disrespect and loathing. Yes, Fear is contagious, but so is Hope. Freedom means we make the choice with our every word and every deed.
TENLEY WEAVER
SANDRA CECIL
NANCY HOSEY
MICHA CHAMBERS
TONI LAMBERTI
CARA CASTLE
FLOYD
