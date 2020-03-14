One of the most important issues we are facing, the climate crisis, was not addressed during the State of the Union presentation except for his decision to join the One Trillion Tree Initiative, “an ambitious effort to bring together government and private sector to plant new trees in America and all around the world”. In view of the fact that 5.8 billion tons of greenhouse gases have been emitted in the US in 2019, it would take a land mass four times the size of California to ameliorate the issue as pointed out by the New York Times.
Since December, 2019, the Trump administration has rolled back significant environmental rules and regulations. Such as: replacing the Clean Power Plan that limited carbon dioxide emissions from coal and natural gas plants to make their own rules. Thereby leading to increased air and water pollution since the powerful oil and gas industries have no economic incentive to limit pollutants.
Revoking California’s waiver to set its own vehicle emissions standards under the Clean Air Act.
Changing how the Endangered Species Act is applied to make it harder to protect animals and plants from the climate crisis.
Stripping protections from streams and wetlands that had been protected by the Obama administration.
Just this one issue, environmental degradation does not bode well to “Making America Great Again.” For without clean air and water the health and welfare of the population is at great risk. Want to learn more about the serious state of our water supply, read TROUBLED WATERS. There is little time to make drastic changes to protect our planet, and the present administration is doing everything to make the climate crisis worse.
ROSEMARIE G. SAWDON
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.