Fossil fuels are required to reliably power America’s industrial power grid. Natural gas is our cleanest fossil fuel and we have it in abundance. But we need gas pipelines to transport it.
Not building these pipelines will cause grave damage to our economy. This is why two successive Democratic governors have supported pipeline construction. It’s time for all clear thinking people to stand up to the nay-sayers and support these critical infrastructure projects.
JIM ARMSTRONG
PROFESSOR EMERITUS, ELECTRICAL AND COMPUTER ENGINEERING
VIRGINIA TECH
BLACKSBURG