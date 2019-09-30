I read David Butterworth’s recent column (“Pipeline protests are hurting workers,” Aug. 5) with genuine horror. Burned equipment? Assaulting pipeline workers? Threats to public officials? It is difficult to understand how natural gas protestors can credibly make an argument for protecting the environment “for our children” and for future generations when they are not able to respect private property and personal safety.
In the face of this destruction – and that is exactly what it is, destruction – it is the responsibility of each and every citizen to stand up for our workers who toil day in and day out to allow us the energy we need to bring electricity to our homes. These are hardworking men and women and their lives and livelihoods are at risk.
Virginia has at least 125,000 jobs that are supported by the natural gas industry. I stand with these workers and hope our lawmakers in Richmond will as well. It is time to stop listening to the protestors who have so little respect for property and for pipeline workers in this state.
LANDON DAVIS
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.