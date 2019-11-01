I feel the citizens of Montgomery County want to vote for someone who is truthful, compassionate and caring for them as individuals. Someone who will serve all the people no matter who they are.
I have worked with Helen St. Clair when I was Sheriff of Montgomery County and while I was serving on the Board of Supervisors. I have found Helen to be outstanding in everything I asked of her. Helen has 15 years of experience as Chief Deputy and 35 years of experience in the Treasurer's Office.
One thing I have learned from life, experience counts no matter what you are doing. Let's keep this proven experience and leadership in the Treasurer's Office. I give Helen St. Clair for Treasurer my full endorsement and ask that you join me in voting for her on November 5.
DOUG MARRS
FORMER SHERIFF OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY
FORMER MEMBER, MONTGOMERY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
