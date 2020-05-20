I'm fearful too many people are not realizing the seriousness of this time in our lives. Our country, our world is in a time of great trouble...great danger. Seriously folks...listen up...Hearing what our leaders and medical professionals are telling us should be seriously listened to and taken to heart. Earlier this week, Doris Kearns Goodwin, discussing 'lessons of past crises'... recalled during World War II we were challenged to collect and 'turn in' old rubber. I, as a young lad of 9-10-11 years, recall we were encouraged to collect and 'turn in' for recycling; old rubber, newspapers, magazines, grease from bacon, fatback, sausage ..old metal...wire fencing, railroad spikes from along Norfolk-Western tracks between Galax and Pulaski.
There weren't many tin or aluminum cans back then, but beer bottles commanding a deposit brought a few cents each. We were made to know collecting and 'turning in' was our responsibility...and we were proud of our accomplishments. ..plus the small amount of money we made from our efforts helped our mother support me and my five siblings.
My daddy was a United States Marine serving in Okinawa. Uncle James was serving in the Navy, as was Uncle Walter...Uncles Jack, R.C. and Orville and cousins Roy, Ralph, Walter, Edwin and many others were serving in the Army throughout the world, fighting for our freedoms. Sugar was rationed...gasoline too...as were so many other necessities requiring food stamps. Times were tough.
Roanoke scrap dealers Albert Eads, Jake and Udell Brenner and son Bruce came to Galax to assist with our collecting and making the collected goods usable during those war times. Hopefully those tragic times of war never confront us again. But now we have a war and needs of a different kind. We need to realize the health and financial crisis WE are experiencing this day and follow instructions of those who know better than we do. Don't jeopardize yourself, your family and others.
Let's all spread love rather than germs. God Bless All...
HERM REAVIS
SALEM
