With apologies to Pastor Martin Niemöller.

First he came for the media –

and I did not speak out because I was not a reporter.

Then he came for the Legislature –

and I did not speak out because I was not a politician.

Then he came for the Judiciary –

and I did not speak out because I was not a judge.

Then he came for my health care and my Social Security –

And there was no one left to speak for me.

STEPHEN RAY TIPSWORD

BLACKSBURG

