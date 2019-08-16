Re: “Former Blacksburg High teacher speaks on controversial departure” (July 4 news story)
The "treatment" given Bradley Kraft is another example of the bigotry toward individuals who have experienced mental illness. The hate shown Kraft is typical. We are still in the "dark ages" with respect to mental illness.
School administrators who allowed the shameful actions toward Kraft should be removed. It is ironic that the article came out on the Fourth of July. So much for "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."
Bigotry against mental illness, whether past or present is real. I know first-hand about this bigotry because I have experienced it from some judges and prosecutors. One would think that in 2019 such hate would not be present; but it is.
The bigotry toward Kraft (and me) is all the worse because it comes from supposedly educated people. The hate toward mental illness was on display in Nazi Germany where the "fitness" of those who had had or had this disease was questioned. This "second class" citizenship flies in the face of all logic.
Margaret Sanger among other things wanted to stamp out people with mental illness for being "inferior." Such is the mind-set of those in power. The hate merchants are alive and well. These are the same people who call Jews "termite." These enlightened people should be removed from positions of power.
The remedy for Kraft may well lie in the courts (if he can get an unbiased judge). The Montgomery County school system should be ashamed. Citizens should speak up - you too could be the victim of such bigotry.
JOE PAINTER
BLACKSBURG