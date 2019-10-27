We stand with the Jewish community of Halle, Germany, who suffered great loss at the hands of a shooting at their synagogue during Yom Kippur— a holiday steeped in atonement and reflection upon wrongdoings in the world. Among those inside the synagogue were 20 Hillel participants and three professionals from Hillel Germany: Base Berlin, who had traveled to Halle for a day of seminars and prayers and to connect with Halle’s small Jewish community.
The shooter live-streamed this video online and garnered thousands of views while committing this heinous act. As Hokies, we are not content to watch from the sidelines while others are in need of our help. Nor are we content with the recollections of the past when we face the responsibilities of the present.
“The opposite of love is not hate, it's indifference.” - Elie Weisel
It is our goal to make sure Jewish students here at Virginia Tech feel safe, secure and at home here on campus. Our future is as promising as our past is proud. We will continue to be a strong community across generations, time, and thousands of miles. It is those qualities of the Jewish community: the combination of hope, resilience, and kindness that is needed more than ever today.
As a community, we mourn the death of the two innocent souls murdered in Halle and pray that their memory will be a blessing. At the same time, we recommit ourselves to combating the evils of anti-Semitism everywhere to ensure safety and security for the entire Jewish community. We ask that students, faculty and staff reflect on the value of diversity, remember their commitment to the Virginia Tech Principles of Community, and reject hatred in all its pervasive forms. We must speak up and embrace people from all backgrounds to best fulfill Tikkun Olam — repairing the world.
With hope,
JACKSON RIBLER, on behalf of
JEWISH STUDENT UNION OF VIRGINIA TECH
HILLEL AT VIRGINIA TECH
CHABAD AT VIRGINIA TECH
FRIENDS OF ISRAEL AT VIRGINIA TECH
