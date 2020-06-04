In the news lately there has been discussion of voting by mail in future elections as voting in person may be hazardous to your health during the current pandemic.
Our President Donald Trump is opposed to voting by mail because of the possibility of fraud. A form of voting fraud, vote harvesting, has been known to occur in states where voting by mail has been permitted so he has reason to think as he does.
Here in Virginia a House Bill (HB1) signed into law this year by Governor Ralph Northam that takes effect July 1 expands your right to vote by absentee ballot. In summary HB1 it says any registered voter may now vote by absentee ballot in future elections without having any qualifying reason to do so. Voting by mail is now for all intensive purposes the law here in Virginia.
AL NELSON
MONETA
