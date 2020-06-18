Weather Alert

...WATER FLOWING OVER THE SPILLWAY AT CARVINS COVE DAM... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREA, ROANOKE. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WESTERN VIRGINIA WATER AUTHORITY INDICATED THAT 2 FEET OF WATER WAS FLOWING OVER THE SPILLWAY OF CARVINS COVE DAM NORTH OF ROANOKE. IF THIS CONTINUES OR WORSENS IT MAY COMPROMISE THE INTEGRITY OF THE DAM. * FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE FOR AREAS DOWNSTREAM FROM THE CARVINS COVE DAM ALONG CARVINS CREEK IF THE DAM STARTS TO FAIL. THE NEAREST DOWNSTREAM TOWN IS HOLLINS, LOCATED ABOUT 1 MILE FROM THE DAM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE IN LOW LYING AREAS BELOW THE CARVINS COVE DAM YOU SHOULD BE PREPARED TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND. FOLLOW ANY EVACUATION INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED BY YOUR LOCAL EMERGENCY OFFICIALS. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE ACROSS FLOODED ROADWAYS...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&