Distracted as the media is by all the latest news relating to our current pandemic, coverage of legislative actions important to Virginia citizens has been ignored.
Among those legislative actions signed into law by our Governor is a Green Energy initiative. Dominion Power and other electric utilities have been given essentially carte blanche to spend all that is necessary to build and maintain solar and wind powered facilities to satisfy as much as 80% of their generation requirements.
Being that it is well known solar and wind are at best inefficient sources of electricity, I have read that our state government estimates electric rates will increase by 25% or more. Not only will your home electric bill increase but it follows that with every business paying more for electricity, prices for everything you buy will also increase some.
In an attempt to make the necessary electric rate increases for Green Energy affordable by our less funded citizens, legislation has also been passed that mandates going forward what you will pay for electricity will be determined according to your income. On this latter point the legislation is devoid of details.
AL NELSON
MONETA
