Just when the (many) of us who are not slavishly devoted to Virginia Tech football were sure the coverage in The Roanoke Times couldn't possibly become any more sycophantic - think back to the sale of Frank Beamer's house which rated front page news in the Times a few months back - comes the appearance of a 50-page orgiastic "tribute" to the retiring Bud Foster! The paper carriers should have received extra pay for having to carry that monster around to all the homes on their routes!
Now I have nothing against old Bud, who, as far as I know is a nice guy and obviously a good coach, but let's put some things in perspective.
First of all, and I realize this has been pointed out innumerable times in the past, but let's run it by once more - not everyone in the Roanoke area is: 1) a football fan and/or 2) a Virginia Tech devotee. It may come as a surprise to many people but there are a number of individuals reading the Times who (gasp) didn't attend Tech and may have even had the unmitigated gall to attend another college; consequently, the unceasing coverage of Tech sports comes across to many as repetitive, boring and, at times, embarrassing. We have a friend in Florida to whom we send pictures of the front page of the Times every time even the most mundane topic imaginable concerning Tech appears - such as breathless coverage of the third string right tackle's miraculous recovery from a sprained finger - which never fails to elicit gales of laughter.
I'm sure the editorial staff of the Times breathed a sigh of relief when World War III didn't break out on the night before Bud's tome was to appear - they would have had to stay late to decide which event would appear above the fold the next day!
DENNIS CROWLEY
ROANOKE
