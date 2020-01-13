Funny, I've been a subscriber to The Roanoke Times for probably 50 years and a Hokie fan for longer than that. I don't ever recall an article on the FRONT page about a third string tackle miraculously recovering from a sprained finger. Must have missed that!
BARRY HYPES
SALEM
