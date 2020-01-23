I recently attended Rep Ben Cline's Town Hall event on Jan. 6. I want to thank Rep Cline for having enough respect for his constituents that he holds these meetings, and listens in person and respectfully to our concerns and comments.
I do have some questions for him.
In his review of the last year he mentioned the Mueller Report, and Mr. Mueller's testimony, commenting he “thought we were done with that.”
In his testimony on May 29, 2019, Mr. Mueller explicitly stated “if we had had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.” He also stated the reasoning behind the lack of criminal charges, explaining that longstanding DOJ policy prohibits charging a President with a crime while (s)he's in office, as that would be un-Constitutional: “Charging the President with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider.”
I have a thought exercise for Rep Cline.
Many years from now one of your daughters comes home, starry eyed, and says “Oh, daddy, Barry has asked me to the Prom!” What little you know about Barry has you worried, he seems a bit sketchy. So, being a good father, you have him investigated.
You receive the investigation report, which states that many very close associates of Barry have been indicted for various crimes. Many of them are in jail, the result of guilty pleas, or convictions. There is no information about Barry. The PI explains that “if I had confidence that Barry clearly did NOT commit a crime, I would have said so.”
As a father who loves his daughter and cares about her future, is your response going to be:
1) “Cool, 'we're done here”, have a great time at the prom, honey” or
2) “Hmm, that's very oddly specifically worded, I think I want to know more about that.”
If, as I suspect, you would choose option 2, why would you be more concerned for your daughter's future than that of your country?
SALLY FIELD
FINCASTLE
