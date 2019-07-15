The great majority of Americans support our social programs; which include defense spending, highways, Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare and of course our public schools.
For Ernie Hilliker to conflate socialism with communism is an insult to our intelligence (Editorial Section June 12, 2019). We all know the difference. Under communism the government owns and directs all of the means of production and subsistence. The argument is that society becomes classless. However, as the USSR and most other communist countries demonstrate: power is usually concentrated within an oligarchy. The “classless society” argument is a sham. As much as our current President envies and admires Vladimir Putin, most of us hope to avoid becoming a dictatorship.
Our current understanding of “socialism” has been expanded. Perhaps we now should use the term “democratic socialism” instead of simply “socialism.”
Under “democratic socialism” the “people” control the government by electing representatives. These representatives can in turn control some of the means of production. All of the world’s democracies have some form of “democratic socialism.”
Our own choices of “how far to go” with each of our social programs (i.e. defense, infrastructure, health care, and education) are subjects of ongoing debate. Most of us see this debate as a healthy part of our democratic system. We aim to keep it that way.
JOHN WINFREY
LEXINGTON