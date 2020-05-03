Darryl Cagle’s informative cartoon in the April 10 issue places the coronavirus in historical context with other pandemic diseases. He properly illustrates current COVID-19 deaths as much fewer than other pandemics, but growing. I admired Mr. Cagle’s drawing and hope he won’t mind this quibble: he depicts the bubonic plague as a bigger killer than smallpox, citing only the 1520 smallpox epidemic, which left 56 million dead. In the 20th century alone smallpox killed between 300 million and 500 million persons around the world, according to online sources including History, Wikipedia and National Geographic. This would make smallpox a far bigger cause of death than all the wars of the last century! The U.S. National Library of Medicine suggests that, over the centuries, smallpox has killed more people than all other infectious diseases combined.
Some sources say smallpox has killed about a billion people since its origin in Northeast Africa about 12,000 years ago, a time when nomadic tribes were settling into an agricultural life with their domesticated animals. Some say these early farmers developed smallpox from cowpox; others blame an African rodent appropriately termed orthopoxvirus. (There’s the animal culprits again, just have we bats as a prime suspect in the Wuhan outbreak). African merchants unknowingly carried smallpox to India, from whence it spread to Europe. As recently as the late 18th century smallpox accounted for nearly 400,000 deaths a year in Europe alone, per Infoplease.
We shouldn’t be too hard on that ancient African cow whose pox may or may not have led to smallpox. It was after all Dr. Edward Jenner who in 1796 vaccinated eight-year old James Phipps with cowpox and later exposed him to smallpox, proving that the vaccine prevented the far more serious disease. Is there a statue somewhere of the brave young Phipps? There oughta’ be one!
We tend to forget about smallpox these days because it was totally eradicated, thanks to Jenner’s vaccine, in 1980. Many folks under 40 today may know little about this greatest of all killers. While I have no medical education, I feel I’ve an appreciation of history and of philosopher George Santayana’s urging that we remember history or be condemned to relive it.
GEORGE PRYDE
LEXINGTON
