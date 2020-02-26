Re: “A wealth of evidence backs high-cost loan reform,” February 11 op-ed:
As I see each day in my job at Advance America, Virginians occasionally need access to small-dollar credit options. Pew Charitable Trusts and other activist organizations claim to be for well-regulated credit yet oppose small-dollar loans that provide broad access for many, including those not fully served by traditional lenders. They play fast-and-loose with the facts, disparaging our state’s comprehensive regulations – which limit payday loans to $500 and require a longer term of two times the borrower’s pay cycle – in favor of policies designed to ensure that short-term, small-dollar lending is gradually eliminated here.
Pew has openly acknowledged in the past that a 36 percent interest rate cap, as the General Assembly is considering, is “low enough to eliminate payday lending,” and that even their preferred lenders, such as credit unions, cannot make small-dollar loans at such a low rate without subsidy. Still, they advocate for this rate cap, along with mandating all loans of just a few hundred dollars be installment loans, despite the fact that this model has decimated the availability of regulated credit in other states.
Colorado eliminated two-week loans in favor of mandatory installment loans and later implemented a rate cap. As a result, nearly 70 percent of my company’s stores closed – 50 percent in the installment law’s first year alone. Meanwhile, similar regulations in Ohio have not even been in effect for 10 months, but concerns are emerging. In the first six months, the number of licensed lenders dropped by over 80 percent, to only 30. Advance America has already closed over 40 percent of its Ohio locations, with more likely to come. Anecdotal reports suggest that many Ohio consumers in need have little choice but to turn to expensive, risky unlicensed lenders that evade state and federal laws. Yet Pew prematurely declares the law a success.
The credit needs of my customers – hardworking Virginians who value the service we provide – won’t go away just because regulated short-term, small-dollar loans do. The proposed law does nothing to address their needs or ease the challenges they face.
TIM TUCKER
STAFFORD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.