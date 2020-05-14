For our teachers.
You miss your teacher, don’t you? In these times, you want to see your teacher. You want them to teach you. What probably hurts even more is that this is Teacher Appreciation Week. You can’t do anything nice for them like bring them an apple or try and get an A+ on your homework.
But you can.
Let me explain what I mean.
Sometimes, when you’re at the airport, you hear an announcement. The announcement is, “Please let the military personnel board first.” Occasionally, they even ask you to give a round of applause. Why do you think they do that?
Soldiers in the army are important because they protect us. Teachers in a school are also important because they teach us. But you didn’t think that teachers were very important at a time before this, did you? I mean, you saw them five days of the week. You didn’t see them for only two days of the week. But now you don’t see them at all. Whether it’s a weekday or a weekend makes no difference. At first you think it’s amazing. But then without anything to do on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, you eventually get bored and want your teachers to tell you what to do.
Well, if you miss your teachers a lot, then email them. If you can’t email them, then send them a letter or a present by mail. Because either way, you can’t talk to them in person.
So find a way to tell them that you miss them and you love them.
AMRITA SARANGI
4TH GRADE, GILBERT LINKOUS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
BLACKSBURG
