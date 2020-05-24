Before coronavirus, there were complaints about nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospices. In 2019 nursing homes cost a yearly average of $90,156 to $102,204; assisted living average cost was $48,612; and hospice had a yearly cap of $29,205.44.
Abuse citations doubled in nursing homes from 2013-2017 according to July 23, 2019 report from gao.gov. An October 22, 2019, skillednursingnews.com article showed nursing home complaints increased nationwide based on the HHS Office of the Inspector General (OIG) 2016-2018 report. Accordingly, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services had begun tightening the reins on State Survey Agencies to ensure that rules and procedures are more uniform from state to state. CMS administrator, Seema Verma, laid out a five-point plan in July 2019 to boost transparency and safety in nursing homes.
There is a national nursing home website to view audits and licensing of Medicare-approved nursing homes, however, there is no website for assisted living communities.
In 2019, the OIG released two reports that found from 2012 through 2016, the majority of U.S. hospices that participated in Medicare had one or more deficiencies in the quality of care they provided. Some Medicare beneficiaries were seriously harmed when hospices provided poor care or failed to take action in regard to abuse. The OIG made several recommendations to strengthen safeguards to protect Medicare hospice beneficiaries from harm and to ensure hospices are held accountable for deficiencies in their programs. Edo Banach, the president and CEO of the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization gave testimony on November 14, 2019 to the House and Means Committee encouraging palliative care by hospice for the chronically (not terminally) ill. Hospicepatients.org is a patient advocate website that speaks out against stealth euthanasia by hospices.
The Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington was fined over $600,000 because of the coronavirus outbreak. Now, lobbyists are in D.C. and Senate Majority leader, Mitch McConnell, is insisting that these nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospices, etc. be shielded from liability. Should they be given a free pass again?
MAZIE GREEN
COVINGTON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.