This letter is an apology to the citizens of Franklin County. During the discussion of the clothing policy in public schools, I should have attended the school board meeting and spoken about the rebel flag (often erroneously called "the Confederate flag"). I spoke with my school board representative about the issue twice, but I should have attended the meeting, and I should have spoken. Much of my research is in Southern literature, and I am well aware of the fear that flag invokes in persons of color. In fact one of my African American friends fears that her car will break down in Boones Mill beside the building with the rebel flags.
That the criterion for deciding on policy is whether something disrupts the learning environment puts the onus on those who might already be afraid. If someone wore a swastika to school, would we expect a Jewish child to cause a disturbance before we intervened? We're the grownups, and we should do all we can to protect children from racism and other forms of bullying and intimidation.
As for those who claim that they're representing their heritage, certainly we Southerners have something to be proud of that doesn't intimidate our neighbors. As for the argument that children have free speech, certainly we don't let them yell racist epithets at one another in the halls. Free speech is not unlimited.
I wish I had said this at the school board meeting.
KATHERINE GRIMES
FERRUM
