After reading the article in your June 9 issue regarding students, at least one from Ferrum College, having their offers from colleges and universities rescinded after posting racial "slurs" on social media, I wondered, while reading of Jerry Falwell Jr.'s apology (same paper), regarding his racist "tweet" whether perhaps the Liberty Board of Regents or Trustees should rescind his offer.
SANDY SCHLAUDECKER
BLACKSBURG
