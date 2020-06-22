After reading the article in your June 9 issue regarding students, at least one from Ferrum College, having their offers from colleges and universities rescinded after posting racial "slurs" on social media, I wondered, while reading of Jerry Falwell Jr.'s apology (same paper), regarding his racist "tweet" whether perhaps the Liberty Board of Regents or Trustees should rescind his offer.

SANDY SCHLAUDECKER

BLACKSBURG

Tags

Load comments