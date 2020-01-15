Stephen Haner, in his commentary December 30th about the impact of a carbon car tax, decries the intent of such a regional tax on gasoline. The tax is designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. It would presumably shift vehicle owners away from the internal combustion engine toward electric vehicles. Mr. Haner laments, “This is an existential threat to your local petroleum jobber and filling station owner.”
It would be better if Mr. Haner were more concerned over the existential threat to the planet. Climate scientists are screaming that unrestrained CO2 emissions will result in the loss of a million species of animals and plants, destruction of coral reefs (which sustain 25% of marine life), melting of the ice caps with dramatic rising of sea levels and inundating coastal cities, more severe weather, forest fires, droughts, etc., etc. It beggars understanding that some are more focused on opposing a tax than they are on solving the greatest problem of our time.
KENNETH GUBIN
HERNDON
