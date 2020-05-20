In your article on page of the May 3 Roanoke Times in the article on Canada’s banning of assault rifles, all the firearms shown in the photo are shotguns. Yes, you didn’t take the picture and probably didn’t caption it, but if you don’t call out the error you’re complicit in false reporting. Maybe your reporting staff doesn’t know the difference in weapons systems, but it’s pretty important in the discussion currently going on in our country with regards to Second Amendments rights and the availability of firearms to those would use them to commit crimes. All the argument about high capacity and mass murders become moot with shotguns.

BOB DANIELS

SNOWVILLE

Load comments