JoAnne Poindexter’s article “No Bounds gives its students another chance to learn” (Feb. 28) discusses the important work that a Roanoke organization is doing to support young adults with intellectual disabilities through educational, vocational and social skills training. The article chiefly focused on the vocational and educational benefits of the program, but failed to address broader concerns for this population. As a former Montgomery County resident and a current occupational therapy doctoral student at Boston University, I urge us to consider the larger issue at hand: there are not enough resources for young adults with intellectual disabilities.
Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), individuals with intellectual disabilities must transition out of the public school system by age 22. However, many families and students have reported feeling underprepared for this transition, and as a result, young adults with intellectual disabilities face challenges in obtaining work, accessing enriching activities and forming satisfying friendships. School systems are overwhelmed, under-resourced, and unable to provide adequate transition plans that are individualized to the student’s abilities, interests and goals. Students with intellectual disabilities are being transitioned out into the community without the vocational, educational, social and life skills necessary for effective community integration.
Additionally, there is a shortage of resources in the community for these young adults once they transition out of the public school. It is especially concerning that ECPI currently absorbs all of No Bounds’ program costs and is operating on a trial basis. The only way to ensure that this organization continues, and others like it develop in the community, is if there is more financial and legislative support. This support can only be made possible if the public is more aware of the disparity these individuals face with community integration from an educational and community resource standpoint. I urge future articles on this topic to look at the reasons these social impact organizations are created and identify how we can better support people of all abilities in our community.
LUCY TAMBERRINO
BROOKLINE, MASS.
