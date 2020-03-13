My nightmare began with a tick bite but quickly snowballed into a mountain of paperwork, as I had to struggle to get my worker’s compensation claim approved. My claim was initially denied and I had to wait for months as over 300 doctors passed on my case, preventing me from proving to the federal government that I indeed had contracted Lyme Disease while on the job.

During that time I ran out of medical leave time, lost my job and with it, my health insurance. I was struggling with expensive medical treatments and a maddening appeal process when I called Senator Mark Warner’s office for help. His office went to bat for me and took my case directly to leaders at the Department of Labor. Shortly thereafter, the department identified a doctor to review my case, and my workers comp claim was finally approved. I’m thankful that Senator Warner and his team was willing to listen to my story and work to resolve my case. I would recommend that anyone facing a problem with the federal government call Senator Warner’s office right away for help.

RACHAEL STULL

GOODE

