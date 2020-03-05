“The greatest deliberative body in the world” – the US Senate – just deliberately took a pass on its responsibility to adhere to the Constitution to protect our nation and our people. I know that makes the Senate of the US something less and it makes us – US of A, We the People – something less as well.
Fortunately for Virginians, we have two Senators who fought hard to meet their responsibilities, but too many others were afraid of “tweet,ledumb” and his penchant for tweet revenge.
GEORGE MCDOWELL
CHRISTIANSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.