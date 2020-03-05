“The greatest deliberative body in the world” – the US Senate – just deliberately took a pass on its responsibility to adhere to the Constitution to protect our nation and our people. I know that makes the Senate of the US something less and it makes us – US of A, We the People – something less as well.

Fortunately for Virginians, we have two Senators who fought hard to meet their responsibilities, but too many others were afraid of “tweet,ledumb” and his penchant for tweet revenge.

GEORGE MCDOWELL

CHRISTIANSBURG

