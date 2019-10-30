Elections have consequences and on Election Day, November 5, voters in the 19th Senate District will have the opportunity to re-elect a state senator who is an advocate for Virginia’s children. As life-long educators ourselves, we appreciate the support for education that comes from Senator David Suetterlein. Senator Suetterlein is the only Virginia senator who, as a student, has actually taken the Standards of Learning tests. He is working so that schools can focus more on student learning and real world skills acquisition, instead of on redundant standardized testing. Teachers need to be able to teach and students need to be able to learn, rather than taking up critical instructional time with teaching to the test, pretesting, testing and then re-testing.
Senator Suetterlein is a supporter of career education and has been recognized with the Workforce and Education award by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce for carrying the successful Schools to Work legislation that helps prepare students for the future with real workplace experience.
Senator Suetterlein recognizes the importance of quality teachers. That’s why he supported this year’s 5% teacher pay increase. He also supported efforts that led to this year’s tuition freeze in our state colleges and universities, thereby helping Virginia’s families better cope with the rising price of higher education.
Senator David Suetterlein is a leader in Southwest and Central Virginia who commands the respect of those who follow his actions and his votes. He is a man of integrity, a family man with children in public school, and he is a man we can commend to you for your consideration on November 5 for so many reasons, but especially for his support of education in Virginia.
KAREN AND STEVE MABRY
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.