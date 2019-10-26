Dominion Power has invested $136,395 in Governor Ralph Northam and $375,508 in Senate Democratic Leader Dick Saslaw because they deliver for the electric monopolies. From freezing high electric rates in 2015, to further limiting real State Corporation Commission oversight in 2018, to allowing Dominion to profit for cleaning up their own mess and sticking the bill to ratepayers this year, Dominion knows it can count on the top Democrats to take their side against the rate payers.
Fortunately, we can count on Senator David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke County) to fight for us. He has fought Northam and Saslaw’s efforts to raise Virginians’ electric bills. Suetterlein is the only member of the Virginia Senate to never take a contribution from the electric monopolies. He understands that we are being overcharged and doesn’t want to finance his campaign on the backs of hard-working families.
Suetterlein is working to restore the State Corporation Commission’s constitutional authority to seriously review electric rates and provide customers a refund when they are overcharged. He has also introduced legislation to end the monopolies’ legal protections from competition that are preventing the Commonwealth from really developing renewable energy choices.
Dominion has Governor Northam and Democratic Leader Saslaw fighting for them. On Election Day, voters in the 19th district need to re-elect David Suetterlein so he can keep fighting for us.
J.B. MIXON
ROANOKE
