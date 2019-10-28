I am writing in support of Senator John Edwards, who is up for re-election this November. Senator Edwards has served the Roanoke Valley and Virginia at every stage of his career. Before entering the General Assembly, he served as a JAG officer and a prosecutor.
While lots of politicians talk about public service in abstract terms, Senator Edwards invested years of his life in protecting our community. As our representative he has been thoughtful and responsive. He takes the time to listen and is a visible presence at Roanoke Valley events. In these polarized times, his openness is unique and important.
Senator Edwards also has a deep knowledge of Virginia law, which he uses to support our community. I am grateful for his years of service and will support him in November.
ERIN ASHWELL
ROANOKE
