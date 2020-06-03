President Trump says he wants to give the U.S. Postal Service to FedEx and UPS (TV news conference, May 1). This is not free enterprise--it’s government for sale to the highest bidders. It would be interesting to find out which of our congressmen got campaign contributions from FedEx and UPS. This kind of naked greed has no place in government.
Who stands to profit? Not us. The big bosses and stockholders at FedEx and UPS would take over an efficient nonprofit business that gets NO tax dollars. That’s right--the U.S. Postal Service is a self-sustaining operation that gets no tax money.
USPS runs on revenue from what we pay when we buy stamps to mail a letter or a package. They manage in spite of being required to pay their employee benefits 75 YEARS in advance. How’s that for efficiency?
If you love your local newspaper, watch out: subscription prices would have to increase. Print media and computer stuff is our only alternative to TV news and canned political statements. And I trust local people a lot more than computerized “news.”
Write your congressmen! You’ll make a deeper impression than phone calls or computerized stuff. A first-class stamp costs only 55 cents.
KYLE NOBLE
INDEPENDENCE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.