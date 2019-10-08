The American Revolution became a shooting war when the British decided to seize our gunpowder in Concord and Williamsburg. Today, foes of the Second Amendment are advocating similar measures. "Not even the Second Amendment is absolute", (August 14 commentary) says a retired business professor who cites the militia clause argument that isn't relevant since the Supreme Court has made it clear that individuals, not just the military, have the right to keep and bear arms for self-protection. He's one of the few gun-seizing advocates that still argue about what hunters need.
Dan Casey told us about a "NRA member makes the case for high-capacity magazine ban," (August 13). Everybody is talking about methods of reducing the number of mass shootings and forget that citizens are more likely to be a victim of some other violent crime. Casey's caller suggested banning magazines that hold more that five rounds and thinks people would sell the banned magazines to the government for $5 at a time, that 20 round magazines would sell for hundreds on the black market. I also believe that if you were able to confiscate semi-automatic firearms you'd create a market for full-automatic weapons that would come across the border with the drugs we can't stop.
Casey comments that if you can't hit your target with six shots you shouldn't be shooting at all. From my experiences as an infantryman and as a police officer I can swear that one hit, or even five hits, often don't stop the threat, and it's not pleasant to have to reload while someone is trying to kill you. Criminals are using semi-automatic weapons, sometimes full-automatic weapons, that hold 13, 20 or more rounds. Police officers had to start carrying larger caliber, semi-automatic handguns and have AR-15 rifles in their cars.
Private citizens need to protect ourselves, also. The police usually arrive after the attack has been completed.
People who are interested in learning about the capabilities of firearms should view Youtube videos about "The 1986 Miami FBI Shootout" and the 2016 documentary about "The North Hollywood Bank Robbery of 1997."
ROGER HARRIS
ROANOKE
