Ya know? I thought 17 Republicans was a circus. I was wrong. It appears the Democrats are going to put on a show that will make their avatar shine like a beacon in the night.
I heard one, who used Native Americans to advance in her life claim that she can tell all banks and lending institutions all across the country that they are no longer going to be repaid for college loans and an old socialist that hasn't talent enough to run a comb through his hair is running on that fallacy as well. I don't know about you all but I've heard lies before but these are right on up there with "you can keep your doctor."
We have a Vice President that went along with that lie who's been in politics for 50 years and "now" he's going to fix America. Apparently America has been just "great" all those years because I haven't seen him do anything to improve it and he's never been called, "boy," so. He will now though.
Another who beats on women and gets away with it says he's going to make America better for the black folks in the country. Not all citizens, just the black ones. I might be wrong but I'd wager the country heard the race card played for eight years and has probably heard enough of that pathetic racist crutch.
The whole bunch of them have lied to America for two and a half years on our president and weaponized our FBI, CIA, IRS and the government in general. Our President isn't a stinking politician and the promises he ran on are being kept. Neither party has followed through on their political promises. In fact one felt Trump would have to have a magic wand to bring jobs back to this country. Well, he doesn't have a magic wand, he's got dignity, morals and believes in this country. Something we haven't seen in quite a long time. Talk is cheap. Action is what I want and I'm seeing that with Trump.
VINCENT CARVER
VINTON