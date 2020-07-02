Too often, when a problem becomes too big for society to solve, it becomes the responsibility of the school. Lack of affordable childcare has been an issue for decades, for example. Well before this global pandemic, far too many children suffered abuse, neglect, food insecurity, lack of affordable housing and inadequate healthcare. The needs of children are simply not being equitably met in our nation.
School systems have grappled with inadequate funding for decades. A budget is a moral contract, one the state of Virginia has continually violated when it comes to educating children. Teachers will once again be required to do even more for their students with less funding to do so, and this says quite a lot about government leaders’ priorities.
State legislators and local officials advocating for sending all students back into the classroom full time during a pandemic who’ve never advocated for full and fair funding of our children’s schools have little credibility in this conversation. I’m glad more people are now talking about the importance of the health, safety, education and well-being of children. We’ll see if they’re still this passionate about it when schooling returns to normal. I won’t hold my breath.
As a Roanoke County parent, I support the school system’s current reopening plan. To me, it says they’re taking health guidelines from experts in the field seriously, along with advice from legal experts.
We can both recognize how hard a limited at-school week can be for students and families and recognize the need to protect the health and safety of school staffs and our community as a whole.
No one wants students to miss out on rich academic and extracurricular experiences. If they felt they could get more students safely into school buildings at once, they most certainly would. I can't fathom the depth of guilt and remorse of anyone who made a poor decision that contributed to the loss of life of a student or school system employee. Erring on the side of caution is simply pragmatic during a pandemic. No school system leader wants to be accused of criminal negligence.
LAURA BOWMAN
ROANOKE
