Your Jan. 27 story on death camp survivors stirs up some old, scary echoes: I was friends with a German girl, a Fulbright scholar who lived next door to me in the 1950s. Her parents were school teachers. She remembered being carried in her father's arms to watch the Stuttgart synagogue burned by Brown Shirts.
Jews were not liked, she said: they tended to keep to themselves, were thought to be a little too sharp in business deals. Her country relatives saw a truckload of people leave the local asylum and travel toward the crematorium, after which smoke poured from the chimney. "People said, the Fuhrer wouldn't do anything like that!"
In the early 1960s I interviewed some Franciscan monks from Poland, who had been in Auschwitz; two had undergone medical "experiments" which I won't recount here. If memory serves, this country now has five wire-fenced "detention centers" where border detainees are kept. This started during the Bush administration and Trump keeps it going. Dylan Root felt free to slaughter black church members; synagogues are being bombed, Jewish cemeteries desecrated, and hooded Klansmen march in Charlottesville. When an Auschwitz survivor says dictators happen in "micro steps," I hear the sound of jackboots.
KYLE NOBLE
INDEPENDENCE
