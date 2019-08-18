Many were sorry to hear that FreightCar America will be closing shop for good in November. Roanoke has always been known as a town built on its railroads. Our grandparents mostly worked for Norfolk and Western or Southern. During that time, a steady stream of empty gondolas going west passed coal-packed cars heading east. Maybe the air quality is better now, but don't we miss the excitement that productive work inspires? And won't we miss the sound of the shop whistle (not so much mournful, as soulful)? At 7:00, 12:00, 12:30 and quitting time, anyone near downtown Roanoke can set their clock, because of the whistle; reminding us to begin, work, rest a bit, work some more, then head for home.
Before November, couldn't we find some way to keep the whistle blowing, to remind us of our heritage and of the beauty of hard, honest work? Maybe the O. Winston Link Museum could incorporate it into its museum as a permanent reminder; like a family who hangs its coat of arms in the center hallway, as a tribute to those who came before. How about it, Roanoke? Save the whistle?
PATTI GREGG
ROANOKE