Another horrible death to a child! In early 2010 it was Aveion Lewis, a child that was removed from his home, later returned by social services, essentially starved to death while under social services "monitoring," later found in the landfill.
Why do we have a "decentralized social services system" in Virginia? Why does the state have little authority over its "120 independent local departments?" Who is responsible for overseeing care to the children of our state?
Shame on our legislators! With a new majority elected, I hope in January something will be done to save those most vulnerable, who cannot save themselves. All who care about children need to write their representatives and let them know allowing unaccountable departments to serve our children is not working.
SANDY SCHLAUDECKER
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.