In response to Glen Sturtevant’s commentary ("Veterans should have more choices for healthcare," April 15), Mr. Sturtevant offers a sugar-coated, sweet argument worthy of an attorney, but sorely failing to mention a few important facts. The VA system nationwide currently has more than 55,000 job openings for doctors, nurses, psychiatrists and hospital personnel. Mr. Sturtevant fails to mention that every time a veteran goes outside of the VA system to the private sector, or for-profit healthcare system, all of the costs of that visit, and they are always significantly higher, are charged against the VA’s budget. Of course, that drain upon its finances severely restricts the VA’s ability to hire personnel or expand its capabilities. There’s nothing “backward” in that simple fact. Surveys indicate that 82% of veterans support the VA and wish it could receive adequate funding that would allow it to add staff and services.
Don’t be fooled by the attorneys and others who claim that outsourcing veterans’ medical care from the VA is motivated by any sincere caring for the welfare of veterans. It is all part of a movement, funded by the remaining Koch brother and backed by the Trump administration, to undermine and eventually abolish the VA. Why? Because studies clearly show that the VA’s healthcare is significantly better than the private sector, and a very visible model of what a universal healthcare system could be if we wrest our healthcare away from the for-profit industry. President Trump has assigned a questionable group to oversee the VA… his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and three members of his Mar-a-Lago resort community, none of whom have any military, medical or administrative experience. Of course, the Kochs have bought a lot of influence over the Trump White House. Kristofer Goldsmith, a spokesman for Vietnam Veterans of America, has suggested, “When you have a government being run by people who don’t believe government works, you get a government that doesn’t work.” It is vital to veterans that we save our VA.
JOHN KETWIG
BEDFORD
