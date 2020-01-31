I am not a fan of Sen. Elizabeth Warren and I do not support many of her policies. However, Sen. Bernie Sanders was way out of line when he told her “a woman could not be president.” Though both candidates’ policies and proposed legislation are way too far left for many voters and most would be unlikely to pass in Congress, Sen. Warren has at least done her research and can deliver a concise and coherent argument. Sen. Sanders on the other hand, has put very little thought in to his policies and when asked how he plans to pass such expansive and expensive legislation (the largest proposed peace time budget in history), his main response is to either deflect or basically say “eh we’ll think of it when we get there.”

Despite his uncalled-for remark to Sen. Warren, Sanders’ supporters were quick to defend him on Twitter and other social media with the hashtag #NeverWarren trending despite Sanders obviously being wrong to say such a remark. Sanders needs to acknowledge his remarks to Sen. Warren were wrong.

JOSH YOUNG

ROANOKE

