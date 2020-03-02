Opinion writers to your paper appear desperate to find a suitable “Stop Bernie” candidate for Virginia’s March 3 primary election. Many promote candidates more palatable to Blue Dog Democrats, but why are they afraid of front-runner Sanders’ success? Why is there an all-out effort by D.C. think tanks and the DNC to stymie the choice of voters?
Democrats who claim Sanders would lose to Trump in November don't have a leg to stand on. Indeed, if the majority of America's young voters who support Sanders are denied and stay home because of establishment machinations, then we might get four more years after all. In a national College Reaction/Axios poll of university students released February 17, Sanders was favored by 42.3% compared to Trump’s 19.9%. No other Democrat got as much as 12%. Isn’t it clear that our youth, who have the most to lose by Trump’s inaction about the climate crisis, are most engaged by Bernie? I personally observed this attending his rally in Durham on February 14.
Sanders also polls strongest among primary candidates among independents, who are crucial in the November election. A national Reuters/Ipsos poll released February 11 found Sanders leading Trump by 18 percentage points among independents in a general election match-up. According to that poll, Sanders has the support of 46% of registered independents while Trump only 28%.
Sanders has been consistent and trustworthy his whole career in politics, and, unlike Trump, has not been accused of lies, corruption or criminality. I am baffled why some find Bernie radical. Single-payer universal health care has served European countries successfully for decades. Ask any Brit if they want to give up their National Health Care for private for-profit insurance. Even Israel, which we subsidize to the tune of $3.8 billion annually, has government-sponsored health care, and also free public university tuition! Israel spends less than 8% of its GDP health care coverage, compared to our 17.4%. And our system still has 28 million uninsured. Israel’s mortality rate from heart disease is half that of America's. If those other countries can do it, so can we.
MICHAEL BENTLEY
SALEM
