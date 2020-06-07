Free Americans will not simply go out and rejoin the economy or stay home because of a government order. We need to feel safe. At the same time, we need to work. This trade-off can be minimized even in the absence of a vaccine or effective therapy. I urge our representatives to consider time-tested strategies to keep the economy open and keep people safe. The Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard has outlined a policy to do just that in “Roadmap to Pandemic Resilience” (https://ethics.harvard.edu/Covid-Roadmap).
The report and its guidance are based on the reported level of infection in a community. It is not a one-size-fits-all policy. It endorses appropriate testing, tracing and social-distancing tactics. It also enumerates job protections, resource support and health care for those who need to social distance and/or are sick, rather than for everyone in the population. The document’s envisioned path forward does not sacrifice civil liberties, due process, non-discrimination, data or health privacy protections or health ethics.
This policy enables the safe reopening of the economy while building resilience against this and future pandemics. It respects constitutional principles while keeping people safe and confident. Such confidence is essential in getting our economy back on track.
ATIN BASUCHOUDHARY
LEXINGTON
