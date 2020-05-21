I was distressed to read Sen. Chap Petersen’s op-ed “It’s quiet in Virginia” in the April 21 edition of The Roanoke Times suggesting that following public health guidelines of physical distancing may have been an overreaction. I live in Prince William County and work for Inova as a Registered Nurse.
As a healthcare professional and Korean American with family and friends in Korea, I have a keen interest in following COVID-19 news and trends. One of the key differences between Korea and the U.S., including Virginia, is the wide availability of free and reliable testing.
What Sen. Petersen dangerously fails to mention is just as important as what he does. We have very little idea of how widespread COVID-19 is in our state. Virginia has the fourth lowest rate of per-capita COVID-19 testing (the first is Puerto Rico, followed by Kansas and Texas) of 6.8 tests with results per 1,000 population. The state has tested less than 1% of its population. Testing is critical with a fast-moving virus like COVID-19.
Moreover, public health officials stated that the peak for Virginia could be anywhere between late April to late May. Where I live in Northern Virginia, that peak could be mid-May. Lastly, Fairfax County, the county where I work, which Sen. Petersen represents, has the highest number of positive COVID-19 tests in the state.
We should celebrate that not all hospitals in Virginia are overwhelmed. This means physical distancing guidelines are working and flattening the curve over time, which allow healthcare workers to adequately care for patients.
Sen. Petersen’s words are reckless. Reopening the economy without adequate support for health care workers and other essential frontline responders, such as people working in grocery stores, farms, delivery services, child care, sanitation and other places, puts their lives on the line.
To echo your article, the executive branch has authority to protect us during a public health emergency. Death and disease are not limited by the authority of our electeds and the survival of our ideologies is contingent on the survival of our communities. Without more testing, we don’t know the true scope of the problem -- and until then, it is safer at home.
KYOUNGHO KIM, RN, OCN, BSN
ANNANDALE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.