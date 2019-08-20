In its July 30th online edition, The Roanoke Times reported that Downtown Blacksburg Inc. (DBI), which runs Blacksburg's Steppin' Out street festival, had denied several booth applications for the August 2-3 event. Among the groups denied were the Virginia Citizens Defense League and the Montgomery County Republican and Democrat party organizations.
Per DBI, the festival was redesigned this year "to create a more family-friendly street fair focused on music, food, drink, visual and performing arts, crafts and games and having widespread appeal to the community, families, and attendees. The festival redesign simply did not include room for individuals (including political candidates) and organizations whose primary focus is advocacy for political, or social causes and issues, regardless of viewpoint or message."
That explanation and approach is fine, if applied evenly, but it wasn't.
Under a canopy that housed a handful of other groups was a table that was manned by representatives of NRV Indivisible (NRVI).
NRVI's treasurer told The Roanoke Times that NRVI is a nonpartisan group, which, she said, is one of the reasons the organization was approved for Steppin' Out participation. She went on to say that NRVI was also helping festival goers register to vote.
The NRVI treasurer added that the organization's work does include climate change, opposition to gun violence and opposition to the Mountain Valley pipeline.
Hmmm ... to me, that sounds like an organization advocating around social causes and issues, organizations DBI said would be excluded.
What the NRVI treasurer didn't disclose was that on its website, www.nrvindivisible,org, its tagline is "Resisting the Trump Agenda and Restoring Democracy." And that in 2018, its website's Support tab offered "Morgan Out" sweatshirts for sale (in opposition to 9th District representative Morgan Griffith). And that it purchased New River Valley billboard space to oppose Griffith, citing his voting record.
Sound nonpartisan?
If DBI wants to say that NRVI's participation was all about voter registration, then, next year, encourage local voter registrars to attend for that purpose and take it out of the hands of an advocacy group.
It's DBI's festival, and it makes the rules, but they should be applied evenly. So far, things aren't off to a great start.
ED LAWHORN
BLACKSBURG