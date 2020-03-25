I know it's a difficult time for the newspaper industry and you have to be very selective in your publications. However, your decision to drop Dr. John Rosemond's column is disappointing.

We can get the news from many different sources online and from the nightly news. It's your special columns that keep us subscribing to your newspaper. I enjoy reading his common sense advice about situations in this difficult world and most of the time I am in agreement with him. He usually reinforces the wisdom of my parents. Please reconsider your decision and give John Rosemond back to us.

GLORIA CHRISTEN

ROANOKE

