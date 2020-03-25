I know it's a difficult time for the newspaper industry and you have to be very selective in your publications. However, your decision to drop Dr. John Rosemond's column is disappointing.
We can get the news from many different sources online and from the nightly news. It's your special columns that keep us subscribing to your newspaper. I enjoy reading his common sense advice about situations in this difficult world and most of the time I am in agreement with him. He usually reinforces the wisdom of my parents. Please reconsider your decision and give John Rosemond back to us.
GLORIA CHRISTEN
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.