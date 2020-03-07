I was glad to read that I’m not the only one who misses John Rosemond’s column. Parents today harbor the belief that treating their child as an equal is important....they are not. A child enters the world believing he/she is the center of the universe. Theirs is an I, me, mine mentality.
A parent’s major task is to prepare the child for their life as an adult. They do this by allowing them to solve small problems on their own without parental interference. As the child grows into adulthood they will have the wherewithal to solve their own problems. And they will do it without asking their parents to do it for them.
Parents who believe they must submit to their child’s every whim are actually crippling them as they become adults. This is my understanding on Rosemond and it is being demonstrated every day on college campuses.
Please return Rosemond’s column to your newspaper so parents can learn more about child care.
B.C. BOYD
DALEVILLE
